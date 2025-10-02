K-pop star G-Dragon and other South Korean celebrities will feature in a promotional video for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The video is set to be released later in the day, starring G-Dragon, the country's honorary ambassador for the summit set for Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in the southern city of Gyeongju, according to the ministry.

It will also feature director Park Chan-wook, South Korean football legend Park Ji-sung, singer Jang Won-young of girl group Ive, star chef Ahn Sung-jae, and DJ and producer Peggy Gou.

The promotional video will begin with APEC members gathering at a fusion Korean restaurant in a "hankok," a traditional house, to deliver the message that "The world comes together in Gyeongju."

President Lee Jae Myung will also briefly appear in the video as an aircraft marshaller providing guidance to pilots.

"The scene illustrates South Korea has overcome chaos and returned to the international community in an orderly fashion," the ministry noted. (Yonhap)