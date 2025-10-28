The ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom, home to a thousand years of Korean history, is set to welcome the world for APEC 2025.

The Korea Tourism Organization introduced three destinations in Gyeongju themed around time, nature and experience to highlight the city’s evolving identity.

Under the slogan “New Heritage Gyeongju,” the KTO showcases how the city’s deep-rooted traditions merge with contemporary culture. The OAR Contemporary Art Museum, designed by renowned architect Yoo Hyun-joon and located near the ancient tombs in Noseo-ri, Gyeongju, is a prime example. The minimalist structure complements its ancient surroundings, drawing 180,000 visitors within six months of opening.

Another emerging attraction is Hwango-dong behind Gyeongju Station, where century-old houses have been transformed into cafes and shops, such as Bowhasa, housed in a former stationmaster’s residence preserved in its original wooden form.

At the Gyeongju National Museum, the Treasury of the Silla Millennium offers visitors a modern reinterpretation of traditional architecture — a space where guests can lounge and read while surrounded by cultural heritage.

Beyond its temples and tombs, Gyeongju offers tranquil natural sites. The Geumjangdae Wetland Park, just 10 minutes from downtown, is an ecological haven with walking trails and boat photo zones. The Hwarang Hill viewpoint, with its wide open meadows and scenic meditation rock, offers sweeping views perfect for photos.

To the east, the columnar joint in Yangnam, Gyeongju — a natural monument of hexagonal rock formations — reveals Gyeongju’s lesser-known coastal beauty. The Dori Village Ginkgo Forest is a hidden gem for autumn travelers, offering rustic charm and golden foliage.

Gyeongju also caters to adventure seekers. Gyeongju World, the region’s largest amusement park, features roller coasters such as Phaethon, Draken and the new Time Rider swinging Ferris wheel, launched for the park’s 40th anniversary. Visitors can also enjoy the Gyeongju Luge World overlooking Bomun Lake or spend a day at Wonder Space Bomun, an indoor playground packed with arcade and sports attractions.

"As global attention turns to Gyeongju for APEC 2025, we wanted to reintroduce the city through the traveler’s lens. We hope its three charms continue to draw both domestic and international visitors," said a KTO official.