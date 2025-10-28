A hanbok fashion show blending Korea’s “Five Han” cultural elements — hanbok, hansik (Korean cuisine), hanok (traditional architecture), hanji (Korean mulberry paper) and Hangeul (Korean writing system) — will take place at Woljeonggyo in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday, marking the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Co-hosted by North Gyeongsang Province, the city of Gyeongju and the Korea Hanbok Promotion Institute, the event aims to showcase the beauty of traditional Korean culture on a world stage and promote hanbok as a global cultural content beyond fashion.

Under the slogan “Our Hanbok, Flying Toward Tomorrow,” the show conveys the message of hanbok as a bridge between past and future, connecting people, time and culture.

The fashion show will unfold on a floating stage set against the illuminated backdrop of Woljeonggyo, a restored bridge from the Silla Kingdom (53 BC-AD 935) symbolizing connection and passage. The performance will feature replicas of royal Silla garments, official APEC 2025 hanbok and AI-inspired hanbok, integrating traditional craftsmanship with the latest technology.

The runway will be complemented by multimedia visuals, drone light shows and lantern effects. Visitors will also be able to explore exhibition and experience zones dedicated to the Five Han themes.

Master artisans Koo Hye-ja, holder of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage in needlework, and Kang Mi-ja, a North Gyeongsang provincial hanbok craft master, led the design and creation of hanbok for leaders attending the APEC summit using colors inspired by the cardinal directions and motifs of Hangeul and clouds.

“This fashion show will be an opportunity to share the beauty and value of hanbok with the world,” an official from North Gyeongsang Province said.