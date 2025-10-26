The National Jeongdong Theater's Korean dance drama, “Pure Heart,” will travel to Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang Province this week to mark the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

Premiered earlier this year as part of the Seoul-based theater’s 30th anniversary celebration, “Pure Heart” has been invited as an official APEC cultural program, offering international audiences a glimpse into one of the country’s most well-known folktales and the artistry of traditional Korean performance.

The creative team behind the sold-out hit “One Dance” — fashion designer-turned-director Jung Ku-ho and choreographer Jeong Hye-jin — reimagines the story of Sim Cheong, a devoted daughter who sacrifices herself by leaping into the Indangsu Sea to restore her blind father’s sight.

Rather than beginning with the full narrative, the performance opens on the night before her sacrifice and follows Sim as she wrestles with her decision. Her doubts take the form of a shadowy double in black, echoing her hesitation and fear.

After Sim throws herself into the sea, she is welcomed by the Dragon Queen of the underwater realm. Moved by Sim’s devotion, the queen sends her back to the human world, rising from the waves atop a lotus blossom. Believing the flower to be an auspicious omen, villagers present it to the king, who falls in love with Sim.

The Gyeongju performance at Munmu Hall in Gyeongju EXPO Grand Park will be expanded in both scale and spectacle, with a cast of 36 enhancing the dynamic of the ensemble choreography, said the National Jeongdong Theater. The original production featured 26 performers.

Additionally, the royal wedding of Sim and the king will feature newly designed costumes showcasing authentic Korean traditional royal wedding attire.

“Pure Heart” runs from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.