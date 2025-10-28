EXO is ready to pick up where it left off, starting with two fan meetings in Incheon in December, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The boy band will resume as a team after about two years during which the bandmates have been serving their compulsory military duties. “EXO’verse” fan meetups will be held on Dec. 13 and 14, followed by the group's eighth studio album, slated to roll out in the first quarter of next year.

Lay, who parted ways with the label in 2022 after 10 years as the main dancer of the group, is set to rejoin. However, Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin — who together form subunit CBX — were not included in the comeback announcement. The trio has been in a contract dispute since 2023 and left the label to set up the agency INB100.