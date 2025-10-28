Bakrie & Brothers CEO Anindya Novyan Bakrie, who doubles as chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), will join global business and policy leaders at the APEC 2025 CEO Summit in Gyeongju this week, seeking new partnerships to accelerate Indonesia’s green and digital transformation.

Bakrie heads Bakrie & Brothers, a listed conglomerate with businesses spanning infrastructure, electric vehicles, mining, oil and gas, renewable power, property and plantations. He is the heir to the 83-year-old Bakrie Group, one of Indonesia’s largest business empires, with 10 listed affiliates on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Under his leadership, Bakrie & Brothers has partnered with China’s BYD Auto to supply electric buses to Jakarta’s public transport operator TransJakarta — part of the nation’s broader push to decarbonize urban mobility.

As Kadin chairman since 2024, Bakrie has represented Indonesia’s private sector in regional cooperation, calling for stronger collaboration between governments and industry to promote clean energy, sustainable supply chains and digital connectivity across ASEAN and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

He also serves as chair of the APEC Business Advisory Council Indonesia, the private-sector arm of APEC founded in 1995, where he led the creation of the Indonesia Impact Fund.

During the Gyeongju summit, Bakrie is expected to explore cooperation in electric mobility, battery production and infrastructure financing. He will also meet with regional partners to discuss how Indonesia’s expanding industrial base can support APEC’s goals of resilient and inclusive growth.

A graduate of Northwestern University and the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Bakrie has long championed the modernization of Indonesia’s industry. In 2022, he met with Elon Musk to discuss collaboration in the electric vehicle ecosystem, showing his determination to connect Indonesia’s natural resources with advanced global technologies.

His participation in the Gyeongju summit highlights Indonesia’s efforts to shift from a resource-dependent model toward a cleaner, innovation-driven economy and to strengthen ASEAN’s role as a vital partner in shaping the region’s next stage of growth.