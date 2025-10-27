Jane Fraser, chair of the board and CEO of Citigroup, will deliver a keynote speech titled “The Next Roadmap for the Global Economy” at the APEC 2025 CEO Summit on Friday.

Her address will examine how financial connectivity, digital innovation and sustainable investment can serve as pillars of a more resilient and inclusive global economy.

Fraser is expected to share her insights on the need for digital talent development, cross-border infrastructure investment and the expansion of ESG financing as central components of future growth.

Her remarks will also touch on policy frameworks that APEC economies can apply to navigate structural challenges such as aging populations, uneven digital transformation and slowing productivity.

At APEC 2025, Fraser is expected to urge leaders to modernize financial infrastructure and harness digital innovation to support a more resilient and equitable global economy. “Transformation is not optional — it’s essential in a time of structural change,” she said at Citi’s 2025 annual meeting.

Earlier this year, Fraser confirmed that Citi is exploring a bank-issued stablecoin to streamline global payments, showing her commitment to technological adaptation and financial inclusion.

Her appearance in Gyeongju comes as Citi strengthens its footprint in Asia and the Middle East, where Fraser serves as US co-chair of the US-Saudi Business Council. She is expected to urge policymakers and business leaders to invest in modern, sustainable financial ecosystems that balance innovation with stability.

Since becoming CEO in March 2021, Fraser has led a major overhaul at Citi, simplifying the bank’s operations, boosting digital efficiency and reinforcing its global network across more than 180 markets.

During her over 20-year career at Citi, Jane has held leadership roles across Citi’s consumer and institutional businesses. Before joining Citi, she was a partner at McKinsey & Company.

Jane serves on the Board of Directors of the Business Roundtable, the Council on Foreign Relations and the Partnership for New York City. She is chair of the Financial Services Forum and a member of the Group of Thirty, Monetary Authority of Singapore’s International Advisory Panel, Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors, the Stanford Global Advisory Board and the Economic Club of New York.