K-pop star to highlight soft power of Korean culture in Gyeongju

BTS leader RM will deliver a keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit Korea 2025 at the Gyeongju Arts Center in North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday, spotlighting the growing soft power of K-culture.

RM is set to speak on the second day of the summit from 3:05 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. His presentation, part of a cultural session, will focus on “Cultural and Creative Industries in the APEC Region and the Soft Power of K-culture.”

While details of his remarks have not been disclosed, RM is expected to draw on his experience as the leader of BTS — one of the most influential K-pop acts worldwide — to discuss the global impact and significance of Korean culture.

On its official website, APEC 2025 described RM as “a creative powerhouse and avid art enthusiast,” noting that he is “renowned for crafting profound lyrics inspired by various art forms” and for “his philosophical approach to music and ability to push creative boundaries through innovative collaborations.”

The APEC CEO Summit, the largest private-sector forum linked to APEC 2025, brings together top business and government leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region. This year’s event, themed “Beyond, Business, Bridge (3B),” will explore new partnerships through cross-border innovation and collaboration.

The two-day APEC CEO Summit will feature 20 sessions, special addresses and leaders’ speeches by 85 speakers, covering a range of global issues including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, finance, cultural industries, digital currencies, energy transition and supply chain resilience. RM will be the only K-pop artist to take part as a speaker, representing Korea’s cultural influence on the global stage.

Hybe, the parent company of BTS’ label Big Hit Music, is participating as a diamond sponsor — the APEC CEO Summit’s highest sponsorship tier — and is the only entertainment company among official sponsors.

Hybe will operate a promotional booth at the Gyeongju Arts Center to showcase its global business network spanning the US, Japan, China, Latin America and India, as well as highlight its multi-label artists’ achievements and the fan culture symbolized by K-pop light sticks.