K-pop star to curate first-of-its-kind show of his personal art collection at the museum next fall

BTS member RM is collaborating with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMoMA) on an exhibition that will include artworks from his personal collection.

The museum announced Friday that it will host “RM x SFMoMA,” curated by RM alongside SFMoMA curators America Castillo and Kim Hyo-eun.

Presented exclusively in the US, the exhibition will run from October 2026 to February 2027, bringing together 200 pieces from both RM’s collection and SFMoMA’s holdings. The show will offer a rare opportunity to view modern Korean art in dialogue with contemporary pieces from around the world — many of which will be shown to the public for the first time.

“We live in an age defined by boundaries. This exhibition at SFMoMA reflects those boundaries: between East and West, Korea and America, the modern and the contemporary, the personal and the universal,” said RM. “I don’t want to prescribe how these works should be seen; whether out of curiosity or study, all perspectives are welcome. My only hope is that this exhibition can be a small but sturdy bridge for many.”

Drawn to the artist’s thoughtfully assembled collection of modern and contemporary art, SFMoMA invited RM to curate the first exhibition to showcase his collection in this collaborative presentation.

“Visitors will have an unprecedented opportunity to explore RM’s beautiful and contemplative collection of paintings and sculpture in dialogue with works from SFMoMA’s holdings, inviting us to make new discoveries and reflect on our own relationships with art,” said Janet Bishop, Thomas Weisel Family Chief Curator at SFMOMA.

RM’s collection includes works by leading figures of modern and contemporary Korean art including Yun Hyong-keun, Chang Ucchin and Park Re-hyun, along with pieces by prominent international artists.

RM x SFMoMA will also highlight connections between these works and complementary pieces from the museum’s collection, including those by Korean master Kim Whan-ki, as well as American and European artists such as Mark Rothko, Agnes Martin, Henri Matisse, Georgia O’Keeffe and Paul Klee.