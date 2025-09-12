RM of BTS made donations to two major hospitals in Korea in time for his birthday on Friday.

He donated 100 million won (US$72,000) each to Asan Medical Center and Korea University Medical Center to give some "small yet warm" hope to patients there, said the artist in a statement, adding that he was happy to “make a small contribution to improving medicine and promoting the value of cherishing life.”

The artist has made donations for a range of causes, from funds for veterans to supporting an institution for Korean cultural assets held overseas.

Meanwhile, BTS is working on a full-group album in the US. A local media outlet reported earlier this month that the septet will return in March. Its most recent new music was the digital single “Take Two,” released in June 2023 in celebration of its 10-year debut anniversary.