From Ive’s Rei to deaf boy group Big Ocean, the ceremony honored artists and creators redefining innovation and inclusion on global stage

Big Ocean, a deaf K-pop trio, stole the spotlight at Saturday's TikTok Awards 2025, earning the Social Impact Artist award presented by The Korea Herald for championing diversity and inclusion through music.

The star-studded event, attended by more than 3,000 fans and creators, also highlighted K-pop’s growing synergy with TikTok, as K-pop acts — including Ive’s Rei, Cortis, Close Your Eyes, KiiiKiii, Meovv, QWER and The Boyz — took the stage at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul with electrifying performances.

“As we mark the second year of the TikTok Awards, we’re delighted to have created a festival that everyone can truly enjoy,” said Jung Jae-hoon, head of operations at TikTok Korea. “We hope this event continues to inspire our global community and reminds everyone that TikTok is a place for joy, discovery and endless creativity.”

Rei was awarded Best Trend Leader, recognized for her distinct style and creative influence on short-form content. Rising boy group Cortis claimed the Global Rookie award, while Close Your Eyes was honored as New Wave Artist for its experimental sound and authentic message.

KiiiKiii received New Rising Artist honors, celebrated for its unique performance identity, while Meovv took home the Best Impact award for its striking visuals and bold artistic concepts. QWER captured the Best Popularity award for its playful and engaging interactions with fans on TikTok. The Boyz closed the ceremony with a high-energy finale, earning Best Performance of the Year for their world-class stage production.

The K-pop segment affirmed TikTok’s evolution beyond a marketing tool — transforming into a platform where artists and fans explore new creative frontiers together.

Among the night’s most meaningful honors, the Social Impact Artist award went to Big Ocean. The recognition by TikTok and The Korea Herald highlighted the growing inclusivity and social awareness within Korean pop culture.

Presenting the award, Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young said, “The Social Impact Artist Award is given to those who bring positive change to the public through their art. Just as its name suggests, Big Ocean has astonished the world with its courageous challenge."

"We wanted to create small waves of change in people’s hearts. Knowing that our songs have given comfort and courage to someone truly makes us happy," the group said, both in speech and sign language, when accepting the award.

While K-pop commanded the spotlight, TikTok’s community of creators also took center stage. The platform honored 20 creators and artists across categories spanning entertainment, food, sports and social impact — reflecting the diversity and creativity driving its global ecosystem.

The Creator of the Year award went to Amy, or Hong Yoon-seo, whose viral “3 a.m. hwachae mukbang” garnered over 50 million views and became a global sensation. Amy was praised for engaging audiences through varied content across eating shows, fashion and beauty, solidifying her position as one of Korea’s most influential creators.

Maggie Kang, producer of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” received Entertainment of the Year honors for showcasing the expanding global reach of Korean culture through storytelling and animation.

“Watching TikTok fans’ fun and creative videos felt as if the world of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ was coming to life,” Kang said. “The film received even more love thanks to those creators’ passion, and I’m truly grateful for it.”

The Songwriter of the Year award went to Daniel Kim of indie bands Wave to Earth and The Poles, recognized for his emotionally resonant lyrics and warm, textured sound.

Other winners included creators who made a significant social and cultural impact. Gliant, known for heartfelt storytelling, was honored as Social Impact Creator of the Year, while Liry Onni was named Entertainment Creator of the Year for sharing Korean culture with Spanish-speaking audiences.