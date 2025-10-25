The Korea Herald honors the hearing-impaired trio to highlight the expanding inclusivity of Korean pop culture

Big Ocean, a hearing-impaired K-pop trio, received the Social Impact Artist Award, presented by The Korea Herald, at the TikTok Awards 2025 held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, Saturday.

The newly established award recognizes artists and creators who promote social messages of inclusivity and diversity, while contributing to the global influence of K-pop and the advancement of Korean popular culture.

“As I stand here among so many creative individuals, I feel inspired by your overflowing energy,” said Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Herald Media Group, as he presented the award. “The Social Impact Artist Award is given to those who bring positive change to the public through their art. Just as their name suggests, Big Ocean has astonished the world with their courageous challenge. Congratulations.”

Accepting the honor, member Hyunjin said, “Thank you so much for giving us this Social Impact Award. Through our music and stories, we wanted to create small waves of change in people’s hearts. Knowing that our songs have given comfort and courage to someone truly makes us happy.”

Member Jiseok added, “Big Ocean will continue creating music that can be seen and felt — not just heard. We’ll keep spreading positive energy wherever we go.”

Expressing gratitude to fans and staff, Chanyeon said, “We’ve grown thanks to our fans, the Wave. We love you always. And our thanks to everyone at Parastar Entertainment for running with us from the beginning.”

Big Ocean — composed of Chanyeon, Hyunjin, and Jiseok — debuted on April 20, 2024, a date that coincides with Korea’s Day of Persons with Disabilities. Before its debut, the group built a dedicated following through daily TikTok Live sessions, which played a major role in sharing their music and dream with the public.

In July, the group’s subunit Big Ocean JJ performed their new single “Bucket Hat” at the “AI for Good Global Summit” hosted by the United Nation’s International Telecommunication Union in Geneva — marking a milestone in inclusive music performance through the integration of artificial intelligence.

TikTok Awards, now in its second year, celebrates creators and artists who have made significant contributions on the platform over the past year. This year’s lineup included K-pop groups QWER, Meovv and KiiiKiii as well as boy groups Cortis and Close Your Eyes.