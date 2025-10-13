Group to perform at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show along with Missy Elliott, Madison Beer and Karol G on Wednesday

Twice will perform at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show slated for Wednesday evening in New York, according to JYP Entertainment on Monday.

It will be the first time a K-pop girl group performs at the US lingerie and beauty brand's event. Twice will grace the pink carpet along with Missy Elliott, Madison Beer and Karol G.

The show will be streamed live on Prime Video and Amazon Live for audiences in the US, while fans outside the US can follow it on Victoria's Secret's official YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

Not many details have been revealed about Twice's much-anticipated performance. An official at JYP Entertainment told The Korea Herald that viewers can check which songs the group will perform and the length of their performance through the show, declining to comment further.

As Victoria's Secret is known for its iconic angel wings and star-studded musical performances, many are speculating whether Twice may sport the brand's iconic look.

The first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place in 1995 at New York City's Plaza Hotel. The annual fashion show was canceled in 2019 following criticisms of sexism and lack of inclusivity, and was later revived in 2024.

The shows have featured some of the most famous models in history, from Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell to Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters.