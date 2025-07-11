Boy group subunit reveals “Bucket Hat” using AI-powered pronunciation tools at AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva

Big Ocean, the world’s first K-pop group composed of deaf members, performed its new single at the UN’s “AI for Good Global Summit” held in Geneva, Wednesday, marking a new milestone in inclusive music performance through the integration of artificial intelligence.

The group’s subunit, Big Ocean JJ, premiered the music video and performance of their track “Bucket Hat” at the international event, which focuses on how AI can be used for social impact. The release also went live the same day on major music streaming platforms.

Formed last April, Big Ocean is composed of members Chanyeon, PJ and Jiseok, who produce and perform music using a combination of AI tools and tactile technology such as vibration-based devices for choreography.

Their debut track “Glow,” which also incorporated AI-generated vocal support, was recognized as the first K-pop song to feature deep learning-based vocal synthesis. The track challenged assumptions about deaf performers in pop music, earning praise from global audiences and the International Telecommunication Union, the UN agency that hosts the summit.

The group's rapid rise has earned international acclaim.

Big Ocean was named “K-pop Rookie of the Month” by Billboard in September and was listed on Forbes' “Asia’s 30 Under 30” in the entertainment and sports category in May.

For “Bucket Hat,” members PJ and Jiseok partnered with Supertone, Hybe’s AI-powered audio and music technology subsidiary, to improve the clarity of English lyrics while preserving the unique vocal tones of the performers.

Supertone’s Controllable Voice Conversion technology was used to extract the vocal timbre of the subunit members and blend it with fluent English pronunciation from a guide vocal. The result is a track that retains the artists’ identity while ensuring accurate delivery to international listeners.

“Our goal was to allow Big Ocean JJ to communicate naturally with global fans, without sacrificing their vocal character,” Haley Cha, CEO of Parastar Entertainment, said during a presentation at the summit. “Supertone’s AI allowed us to separate tone and pronunciation, combining the strengths of both the artist and the guide vocal.”

CVC is based on Supertone’s proprietary foundation model, NANSY (Neural Analysis & Synthesis), which separates and recombines voice elements like tone, pitch, articulation and accent. The AI system learns these traits and reconstructs them in new combinations, enabling nuanced control over vocal output.

“This collaboration shows how Supertone’s AI technology can support new artistic challenges in K-pop,” said Lee Kyo-gu, CEO of Supertone. “We’ll continue helping artists push past physical and technical limitations in their creative work.”

Meanwhile, following their Geneva appearance, Big Ocean is continuing their second European tour with stops in Warsaw, Copenhagen, Lille, Athens and Mainz. The group will then head to the US for performances in Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Kansas City, New York, Washington, Raleigh and Atlanta through early August.