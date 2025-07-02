Deaf trio's first unit to perform at 'AI for Good' summit in Geneva

Big Ocean, K-pop’s first and only deaf idol group, is launching its first subunit. Composed of members PJ and Jiseok, the unit Big Ocean JJ will release its debut single “Bucket Hat” on July 9, according to the agency Parastar Entertainment.

The song and performance will be unveiled at the International Telecommunication Union’s “AI for Good” Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland — a stage that aligns with the group’s commitment to inclusion and accessibility. According to Parastar Entertainment, Big Ocean was invited to the summit after the ITU recognized the group’s use of AI voice technology, specifically SVC (Singer Voice Conversion), as a positive example of AI application in music production.

“Bucket Hat” is a playful, groove-filled track with early 2000s vibes. PJ and Jiseok will present their signature sign language rap, a performance that highlights the group's identity as a deaf K-pop group. The performance will also creatively incorporate the bucket hat as a prop.

In teaser images, the duo showcases bold streetwear, matching black bucket hats and t-shirts inspired by traditional Korean patterns.

Following the unit debut, the trio will continue its “Underwater” world tour with stops in cities across Europe and the US, further cementing its role as pioneers in inclusive K-pop.