Fans celebrate creativity and global influence as TikTok honors social impact artist of the year with award presented by The Korea Herald

TikTok has officially opened voting for TikTok Awards Korea 2025, inviting fans to help select the year’s top creators. The fan-driven process is designed to make the awards a celebration for the entire TikTok community.

Now in its second year, the awards honor the creativity and achievements of creators and artists active on the platform over the past year. This year, the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) joins as a sponsor, further highlighting TikTok’s role in connecting artists and the music industry. The event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 25 at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul.

Two special awards — songwriter of the year, supported by KOMCA, and social impact artist of the year, presented by The Korea Herald — underscore TikTok’s global role in supporting artist growth and strengthening fan engagement. While the existing awards — partnership of the year, entertainment of the year, social impact creator of the year, and live music creator of the year — are not open for public voting, they reinforce the platform’s commitment to creators.

Voting for TikTok Awards Korea 2025 runs until midnight on Oct. 15. Fans can cast their votes via the dedicated page linked at the top of TikTok Korea’s official account, with one vote allowed per category each day. Winners will be determined based on the combination of fan votes, views, uploads, follower growth and collaboration activity. Fans who participate in voting will also be entered for a chance to win invitations to the awards ceremony, with odds increasing the more they vote.

This year, voting covers eight categories: creator of the year, video of the year, ambassador of the year, lifestyle creator of the year, rising creator of the year, and the newly added entertainment, sports and food creator awards. The added categories allow fans to celebrate a wider range of talent and discover new creators. Last year’s winners, including creators Jeon Unni and Youngjjiknam, will return as presenters, strengthening community bonds across creators and fans alike.

The ceremony will feature performances by a host of K-pop artists, reflecting global trends shaped by TikTok. Participating acts include girl groups QWER, Meovv and KiiiKiii, as well as rookie boy groups Cortis and Close Your Eyes, with the full lineup to be announced later.

The event will be broadcast live on MBC every1 and MBC M, as well as on TikTok Korea’s official account and TikTok Live, offering fans worldwide an immersive entertainment experience.