Event highlights creators’ social impact alongside music, sports and entertainment awards

TikTok will host its second annual TikTok Awards Korea at Korea University’s Hwajung Tiger Dome in Seoul, Oct. 25, bringing together creators and artists who defined trends over the past year, the company announced Tuesday.

First held in 2024, the TikTok Awards is the social media platform’s signature event honoring creators who inspired audiences with short-form content and celebrating TikTok’s growing cultural impact. Last year’s inaugural edition presented 17 awards, including creator of the year to Jeon Unni, beloved for her acting skits and "mukbang" eating show content, and video of the year to YCN, known for his cinematic short-form series like "Night School."

“The TikTok Awards is the most meaningful ceremony for us because it celebrates the creators and artists who gave inspiration to the community,” said Jung Jae-hoon, head of operations at TikTok Korea. “This year, we will expand the scale further, honoring the creators who led the trends of 2025 and the K-pop artists who brought Korean entertainment to global audiences. It will be a festival everyone can enjoy together.”

This year’s edition is expanded in both scope and significance. Alongside returning categories such as creator of the year and video of the year, new awards include rising creator of the year and social impact creator of the year, highlighting emerging talent and creators using the platform for social good.

K-pop artists will again play a major role, with categories such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, celebrating their continued global impact.

TikTok has also added entertainment, sports, live music and songwriter of the year categories, reflecting the growing depth and professionalism of its creator ecosystem.

Winners will be decided through in-app voting, with further details on schedules and participation methods to be announced through TikTok’s community channels.

The ceremony will feature a red carpet, award presentations and live performances. In addition to TikTok-native creators, K-pop stars are expected to take the stage, blending short-form content with a large-scale live show.

The event will be broadcast live through TikTok Korea’s official accounts via a streaming service.

Meanwhile, last year’s debut edition drew more than 250 creators and 1,500 fans. Performances by popular girl group aespa, who won artist of the year, and indie band We Are The Night, who received trend of the year, added to the momentum, establishing the TikTok Awards as one of the newest fixtures in Korea’s entertainment calendar.