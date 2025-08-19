From TikTok to Melon, new groups like Cortis leverage global social media and music platforms to connect with fans and amplify their debut

A decade ago, K-pop groups mainly prepared for local television music and variety shows when debuting or releasing a new album. Today, the landscape has changed dramatically: idols must establish a presence across multiple platforms, from music streaming services like Spotify and Melon to video platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Interestingly, platforms that once had clear, distinct functions are now overlapping. Music streaming services are hosting original content, while social media platforms are increasingly offering music-related features. As a result, idol groups must diversify their digital strategies.

Big Hit Music’s newly debuted boy group, Cortis, is a prime example. The group first revealed its name on TikTok on Aug. 7, posting a short-form video titled “Logo Sound” that introduced the members. In less than 24 hours, the video surpassed two million views and 300,000 likes, signaling strong interest.

“With so many platforms available, agencies vary promotional strategies depending on the group’s experience and strengths,” an executive from a local K-pop powerhouse said, “For example, if a group wants to highlight their visuals, they produce content optimized for that purpose.”

Cortis also ran a separate TikTok promotion shortly after.

Searching the group name on the platform reveals hidden Easter eggs and clues related to music videos from their debut album. The initiative generated comments in multiple languages, including Korean, English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Indonesian and Thai, reflecting early international fan engagement.

Four days after their TikTok launch, Cortis held a 24-hour YouTube premiere event, releasing original content every hour featuring music, choreography and video production. Fans could also submit questions to the members in real-time, creating an interactive debut experience.

On Aug. 11, Cortis uploaded their first Instagram video announcing the prerelease of the track “Go!” As of Tuesday, the group’s Instagram account had more than 60 posts and 745,000 followers.

“In the past, agencies focused on promoting via TikTok or YouTube, but now SNS-based new media platforms are being used extensively,” another K-pop agency official said. “New media environments are ideal for viral marketing. Smaller agencies are also targeting global audiences, so TikTok’s influence has grown.”

Domestic platforms step up

Domestic platforms are joining the mix as well.

Kakao Entertainment’s Melon launched special promotions for Cortis to engage fans during the group’s debut. Melon Magazine released exclusive content tied to the prerelease of the debut EP’s main track “What You Want” on Aug. 18 and plans to again on the official album release date, Sept. 8.

The first installment of Melon Magazine featured “My Profile,” in which members shared MBTI types, nicknames, routines and even childhood dreams ranging from professional athlete to robot scientist. The second installment introduced the members’ debut songs visually, using creative illustrations to explore each track.

Since June 2023, Melon’s “Hi-Rising” project has supported debut campaigns for K-pop groups such as Zerobaseone, Riize, TWS, Meovv and KiiiKiii, helping artists establish early connections with fans and positioning Melon as a key player in K-pop talent promotion.

“Through exclusive content and events, we provide platforms for debuting artists to meet fans and strengthen platform competitiveness. Agencies and artists can promote new talent effectively without incurring large costs,” Melon official said, Tuesday.