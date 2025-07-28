Once overlooked by the industry, Korean singer Adoo is capturing global attention on TikTok — and chasing her dream of making it onto Billboard

Adoo, whose real name is Choi Sory, always dreamed of becoming a singer.

But her path to success has been anything but easy. Now in her late 30s, Adoo is finally gaining recognition — not through music programs or major entertainment companies, but through TikTok.

"Ever since I was a child, I loved singing," she said during an interview with The Korea Herald on July 21. "But I wasn't the most confident person."

From idol setbacks to viral resurgence

Her first experience in the music industry came by chance. She was asked to help as a guide vocalist for a hip-hop track, and the song ended up being recorded and released with her voice. This was back in 2014, when she featured on "The Sun Never Rises" by the group Holla Dang.

A year later, she debuted as a member of a girl group called Baby Boo. The group made appearances on TV music shows, but faced hardships and disbanded after just six months.

"I didn’t get paid and the experience left me disappointed," she recalled.

Still, Adoo couldn’t give up on singing. She shifted to trot music under the stage name Sarangi and performed at local events. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live stages, leaving her feeling stuck.

"I realized there was no way for me to actively do anything."

That’s when she turned to TikTok.

Building a career one livestream at a time

Adoo uploaded her first video in 2019. Unlike Instagram or Facebook, TikTok felt free and anonymous.

"I failed several times, so I was very conscious of how people around me saw me. But TikTok gave me a chance to show my true self without worrying about others' opinions."

Her first viral moment came in 2022 with a dance challenge video shot in Haeundae in Busan. Her followers grew quickly, and she began to understand how the platform works.

"The more I posted, the more confident I felt. I met people who supported me for who I am. It gave me hope," she said.

TikTok also taught her life skills. Without any previous work experience, Adoo said she learned about human relationships through her followers.

"I gained courage from people who cheered for me without expecting anything in return," she added.

This motivation led her to participate in TikTok's music contest "Gimme The Mic" in 2024, where global users compete by performing songs on live broadcasts. Her strong performance in local music events such as TikTok’s “DIA Karaoke” earned her a spot in the main global competition.

Despite little support and no company backing, she pushed through rounds of voting and gifting, eventually finishing third out of 150,000 contestants.

"I was the only Korean finalist," she said. "I never thought I could make it to the Top 3. But when one contestant dropped out, I decided to invest in myself for the first time."

With her rising fame, she released a song titled "Kiss Like This" as part of her winning prize. Though the production schedule was tight, the music video gained over 1.2 million views. She also released other tracks such as "Gravity" and "Hello, Goodbye," each one holding deep personal meaning.

Reclaiming identity, rewriting destiny

Adoo is now more active than ever.

She broadcasts five to six hours daily, often turning on the camera while doing makeup, picking outfits or simply chatting with fans. Her audience spans across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with fans from Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines supporting her.

Through TikTok, she transformed herself from a passive dreamer into an active creator. "Before TikTok, I thought I needed a company or a fanbase to succeed. Now, I know passion and effort are enough."

Looking ahead, Adoo wants to chart on Billboard.

"That’s been my dream since I was young," she said. She is currently working on two songs, one titled "I Do."

She hopes her story will inspire others.

"There are so many people who want to become singers but don’t know where to start. I want to be proof that you can make it, even without a company or connections," the singer said.

Adoo believes TikTok can be a powerful tool for any creator. "You don’t need fancy equipment — just a phone and your voice."

"People didn’t believe me when I said I wanted to reach Billboard," she said with a smile. "But now, they do."