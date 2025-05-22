The platform’s 'Stecu' challenge shows how Southeast Asian trends are shaping K-pop content strategies

SINGAPORE — TikTok, the short-form video platform owned by ByteDance, is expanding its influence in the music industry — evolving from a space for streaming songs to an active driver of discovery and promotion.

In K-pop especially, the platform partners with idols and creators to fuel fan-driven engagement and cross-cultural momentum that goes beyond traditional chart metrics.

The Korea Herald recently spoke with Christo Putra, Southeast Asia music and artist partnership lead at TikTok APAC, about how the platform is deploying its strategy in the region and the results so far.

“Top-tier artists like BTS’ Jin and J-Hope have (recently) used TikTok to prerelease music and engage global fans,” said Putra during a video interview in Singapore on May 12. “Prerelease strategies on TikTok aim to generate early buzz through fan-created content, increase anticipation and drive prestream momentum.”

J-Hope first unveiled his digital single “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” during his solo world tour “Hope on the Stage” in Seoul on Feb. 28. While fans eagerly awaited the official release on March 7, the track was already available exclusively on TikTok for seven days starting from the date of the Seoul concert.

As of May 10, TikTok videos using “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” had surpassed 144,000. With a portion of the track released on TikTok at 11 p.m. on Feb. 28, users uploaded an average of about 14,000 videos per day using the track's audio.

Blackpink’s Rose also partnered with TikTok for a multimedia campaign titled “#rosie” to mark the release of her first solo album "rosie" in December. Through the platform, fans gained access to exclusive content and interactive experiences tailored to deepen engagement.

This success is attributed to TikTok’s suite of music-focused features, including exclusive microsites, profile frames, music-based challenges and in-app rewards — all designed to help artists creatively engage fans before official releases.

But TikTok’s strategy in music goes beyond collaborations with renowned K-pop stars.

According to Putra, TikTok’s real strength lies in organic music discovery driven by user creativity rather than chart rankings. Some K-pop tracks, especially in Southeast Asia, which is home to one of the genre’s most passionate and loyal fanbases, have gone viral or enjoyed renewed popularity thanks to the platform.

Notable examples include Treasure’s “Darari,” Enhypen’s “Polaroid Love,” Dynamic Duo’s “AEAO” and Illit’s “Magnetic.”

In 2022, “Darari” — originally a B-side — surpassed 2 million global TikTok uses, with its momentum further boosted after Treasure met the viral dance creator during their tour in Indonesia.

In 2023, Dynamic Duo’s “AEAO” experienced a resurgence that began in the Philippines. Meanwhile, Enhypen’s “Polaroid Love” went viral again through a TikTok Valentine’s campaign. Illit’s “Magnetic,” prereleased on TikTok in 2024, saw early buzz fueled by widely shared video templates in Southeast Asia.

“Such examples illustrate how even previously overlooked tracks can find new life on TikTok and go viral through dance trends, memes or fan edits,” Putra said. “This kind of resurgence not only boosts streaming, but also generates global interest in artists beyond their domestic markets.”

As TikTok evolves into a hub for music discovery and promotion, its core focus remains the identification, cultivation and amplification of music trends.

A recent success was “Stecu,” a song that debuted in Indonesia in March. With its upbeat rhythm and easy-to-follow dance, “Stecu” began gaining momentum in search results in April. TikTok pitched it to over 30 popular creators as well as K-pop idols such as Ive, NCT Wish, Boynextdoor and TWS. Within a week, they uploaded over 20 videos, fueling the “Stecu” challenge to generate 1.5 to 2 million search views per day.

“TikTok is encouraging cross-cultural exchanges, as seen in the ‘Stecu’ challenge, a campaign with Indonesian artists that went viral and drew participation from Korean idols at fan demand,” said Putra. “The company launches localized creator activations and fan engagement events across markets to build a stronger artist-fan ecosystem.”

Putra added, “Southeast Asia’s deep embrace of K-pop stems from strong cultural resonance. The region has rich traditions in music and dance, and K-pop naturally blends into everyday life — whether in food courts, malls or fashion trends. The high degree of social media connectivity only accelerates this integration.”