R&B artist collaborates with fragrance brand Aerse

Singer-songwriter Dean released a new project single Sunday in collaboration with fragrance brand Aerse. Aerse is the first perfume line launched by Groundseesaw, a Seoul-based exhibition platform.

“Nocturne 07 (for aerse) (feat. Miso)” is inspired by Aerse’s Nocturne 07 fragrance and reinterprets the scent’s mix of cool and warm notes through R&B and soul.

The song combines subtle beats with Dean’s airy vocals to evoke the quiet atmosphere of early dawn. R&B artist Miso, known for songs such as “Take Me” and the EP “Metanoia,” features in the track, adding to its layered sound and emotional depth.

Created under the concept of “translating scent into music,” the project presents a cross-sensory narrative, connecting Aerse’s design aesthetics with Dean’s signature tone.