Lisa of Blackpink is expected to embark on a solo tour, according to a report from Variety on Wednesday in the US.

She signed with Wasserman Music, a music management and promotion company based in London, for global touring representation.

The singer and actor has been successfully forging her solo career. Her first solo studio album “Alter Ego” debuted at No. 7 on Billboard 200 and topped its Top Album Sales Chart last year. The prerelease from the LP, “Born Again,” won her the Best K-Pop trophy at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Meanwhile, she is touring Asia alongside her bandmates. Blackpink drew 100,000 concertgoers with two shows in Kaohsiung last week and will take to the Thai National Stadium for three shows from Friday.