Government's highest pop culture awards recognize excellence in entertainment

G-Dragon, honored with an Order of Cultural Merit for his contributions to the global expansion of Korean entertainment, reflected on how his childhood dream of becoming a singer blossomed into his lifelong career at a national awards ceremony held Thursday.

The Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is the country’s highest government recognition for achievements spanning the Korean entertainment landscape -- including film, music, voice acting and comedy.

The ceremony, held at the National Theater of Korea in Jung-gu, Seoul, saw the Culture Ministry bestow honors on 31 individuals and teams. Recipients were selected based on years of contribution, professional achievements, recognition and social reputation.

The event opened with a dynamic performance by dance crew Bebe, who energized the audience with routines set to tracks including "Golden" from the Netflix hit film "KPop Demon Hunters" and G-Dragon’s "Too Bad."

This year’s honors included the Order of Cultural Merit, the Presidential Commendation, the Prime Minister’s Commendation and the Minister of Culture’s Commendation.

The Order of Cultural Merit, the nation’s highest distinction for contributions to the arts, was divided into three tiers this year: the Silver Crown, Precious Crown (Bogwan), and Jade Crown (Okgwan).

The Silver Crown Order was awarded to veteran actor Kim Hae-sook, celebrated for her decadeslong career and memorable performances in landmark works such as "The Handmaiden" and "Thirst." Kim has become a beloved figure across both film and television, often portraying the quintessential Korean mother alongside A-list co-stars.

The Precious Crown Order went to veteran actors Lee Byung-hun ("Squid Game," "Mr. Sunshine") and Jung Dong-hwan ("The Fiery Priest," "12:12: The Day").

Upon receiving his award, Lee Byung-hun reflected on a milestone year filled with globally resonant projects.

"This year has been a truly special one for me -- from 'Squid Game' and 'KPop Demon Hunters' to 'No Other Choice,' which is currently being screened at international film festivals," Lee said.

"Meeting audiences and fans overseas -- not only K-pop and K-drama fans but people who deeply appreciate Korean culture -- I could really feel first-hand how incredible the global influence of 'K' culture has become. As a Korean and as someone working in Korean popular arts, it’s been a year of immense pride," he added.

The Jade Crown Order was awarded to G-Dragon, veteran voice actor Bae Han-seong ("The Simpsons," "Tom & Jerry") and the late comedian Jeon Yoo-sung.

Visibly nervous yet moved, G-Dragon reminisced on his lifelong pursuit of music as he accepted his honor.

"The first place I remember going, holding tightly onto my mother’s hand, was an audition hall when I was around six years old. Since that day, I’ve been dreaming the same dream ever since," he said.

"In my teens, I dreamed of becoming a singer -- and that dream came true. In my twenties, I received a commendation, and in my thirties, I was even awarded the Jade Crown Order. So I have high hopes for my forties," he said, drawing laughter.

"There are so many senior artists who made me dream. They were shining stars to me every single day. I grew up listening to their songs, and now I’ve become one of those stars myself... Every day feels like a dream come true," he added.

Presidential Commendations were presented to actors Kim Mi-kyung, Lee Min-ho and Lee Jung-eun, K-pop groups TVXQ, Rose of Blackpink and Seventeen, and voice actor Kim Eun-young.

Prime Minister’s Commendations went to actors Kim Tae-ri, Kim Ji-won, Park Bo-young, Park Hae-joon and Ju Ji-hoon, K-pop groups Ateez and Twice, and musician Choi Hee-sun. The Minister of Culture’s Commendations were awarded to actors Go Youn-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Ji Chang-wook and Choo Young-woo, K-pop groups Riize, I-dle, Le Sserafim and Zerobaseone, as well as comedian Lee Soo-ji and dance group Bebe.