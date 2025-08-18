A boy who grew up listening to Pharrell Williams now dreams of crafting music of the same quality

Joe Rhee's look screams rebel. The pitch-black ink on his arms contrasts with his all-white attire, which is finished off with layered necklaces, diamond stud earrings and a nose piercing.

More widely known as Vince, a singer-songwriter and producer under The Black Label, few would guess that he is the composer behind "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol," the Saja Boys anthems in "KPop Demon Hunters" that are taking summer music charts by storm.

"I am surprised by the global popularity of 'KPop Demon Hunters.' As a producer, I am not used to being in the spotlight — even with hit songs — so receiving this kind of media attention feels very new and like a present to me," the 36-year-old said in an interview with reporters on Thursday at a cafe in Seoul's Yongsan-gu.

Now, with a new forthcoming song, Vince may soon find even more of the spotlight shifting his way.

His upcoming digital single, "Cha Cha Cha" featuring G-Dragon, could be his new summer season music. The smooth melody of the hip-hop R&B track is inspired by trot singer Seol Woon-do's mega-hit "Everybody Cha Cha Cha." It drops Monday at 6 p.m.

"I wanted to incorporate familiar, approachable elements in my new song. While the phrase 'cha cha cha' is already well-known thanks to Seol Woon-do, I added a modern twist with my own style, creating a song that is both stylish and easy for people to enjoy," Vince said as he walked reporters through his new track.

On teaming up with G-Dragon, the musician said it began with a simple question.

"When G-Dragon visited The Black Label to work on his songs, a producer at the agency asked if he could feature on the track. G-Dragon then jokingly said, 'Do you want to rise to fame?' And I said 'yes' without a moment of hesitation," Vince laughed as he recalled the moment.

He seemed confident about entering the limelight.

"Unlike the songs I have made for other singers as a producer, which were more intense in terms of the beat, 'Cha Cha Cha' reveals a lighter and more fun side of my personality. I'm confident that the song will be uplifting for listeners," Vince said.

Vince has worked with K-pop A-listers such as Taeyang, Big Bang, G-Dragon and Blackpink, to name a few, since joining The Black Label in 2016. However, the virtuoso has focused on making music for other artists, rather than being in the spotlight as a singer with his songs.

He released his first single, "Mennal," in 2019, "Emergency," in 2020 and a mini album, "The Drive," in 2023.

But Vince expressed hopes of being able to share his musical projects and voice with a wider audience.

"If listeners rave about 'Cha Cha Cha' and they wish to hear more of my songs, I will release more of my own music and focus more on performing as a singer," Vince said.

Growing up listening to Pharrell Williams, Vince now hopes to follow in his idol's footsteps.

"I've always admired Pharrell for his work as both a producer and an artist. He has his own distinctive sound, but at the same time, he is also behind so many hit songs as a producer. Whenever I see his name attached to a song, I expect it to be good," the musician said.

"I want my name, Vince, to mean quality, just like Pharrell. I want people to expect excellence and good music." Vince added.