Top government awards celebrate achievements across film, drama, comedy, K-pop

Six leading figures in Korean entertainment — actors Kim Hae-sook, Jung Dong-hwan and Lee Byung-hun; voice actor Bae Han-seong; late comedian Jeon Yoo-sung; and K-pop icon G-Dragon — have been selected to receive the Order of Cultural Merit, the nation’s highest honor for contributions to popular culture and the arts.

The Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is the most prestigious government ceremony recognizing achievements in drama, film, music, comedy, choreography and voice acting. This year’s ceremony, taking place Oct. 23, highlights individuals who have defined and expanded the country’s cultural influence both domestically and abroad.

The Silver Crown Order of Cultural Merit, or Eumgwan in Korean, will go to veteran actor Kim, affectionately dubbed the “nation’s mother,” who debuted in 1975 through an MBC talent program and has appeared in numerous hit TV dramas and films over five decades.

The Precious Crown Order, or Bogwan, will be awarded to actor Lee, whose acclaimed performances across Korean and Hollywood productions have demonstrated the global potential of Korean cinema, and to actor Jung, recognized for his creative reinterpretations of classic literature and philosophy on stage.

The Jade Crown Order, or Okgwan, will be presented to legendary voice actor Bae, who has shaped the Korean dubbing industry since his debut in 1966, to late comedian Jeon Yoo-sung, a pioneer in Korean television comedy and a mentor to younger entertainers, and to G-Dragon, a leading K-pop artist credited with expanding the value of Korea’s pop culture worldwide.

“This year’s awards ceremony carries the message of ‘a festival that shines both on and behind the stage.’ By celebrating the achievements of K-content while sharing the hard work and dedication of the production teams with the public, we hope to continue creating stages where both artists and crews can shine together,” a Culture Ministry official said in a press statement, Wednesday.

Beyond the Cultural Merit recipients, the government will also present Presidential, Prime Minister and Ministerial commendations to a wide range of cultural figures.

Presidential commendations will go to TVXQ, Seventeen and Rose of Blackpink, among others, for their global achievements in K-pop. Prime Minister commendations will be awarded to Ateez and Twice, while newer-generation groups including Riize, Le Sserafim, I-dle and Zerobaseone will receive Minister of Culture commendations.