Big Bang joined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup, which was announced Tuesday in the US.

The trio — G Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung — will hit the stage twice during the 25th edition of the music festival that will be held in California from April 10-19.

The group had been slated to be the first K-pop boy group to perform at the festival in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Bang’s last group effort was the single “Still Life” from 2022, but the three remaining members have reunited on stage at each other’s solo concerts and performed together at a year-end music award ceremony last year.

In August, the groupmates got together on Daesung’s YouTube channel and celebrated Big Bang's 19th debut anniversary.

Separately, G Dragon is set to have a live show in Paris on Saturday for his solo “Ubermensch” tour.