More than 40 percent of men and women in South Korea believe in women's right to get an abortion on demand, a recent survey showed Sunday.

The survey on 300 women and 102 men aged 15-49 showed that 44.6 percent of the female respondents and 44.1 percent of the male respondents said, "a woman should be able to get an abortion, based on her judgement and choice."

The survey was conducted by Korean Society of Maternal and Child Health, on commission of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

However, women and men differed on who should have the final say on the matter.

Some 68.6 percent of the female respondents said the woman should decide on her own abortion, but the percentage was 41.2 percent among men. About 42.1 percent of male respondents said the pregnant woman and the father of the child should reach an agreement on the abortion.

When asked about whether abortion should be allowed for various stages of pregnancy, 33 percent of the female respondents who said women should be free to get abortion said it should be allowed up to 10 weeks into pregnancy. Another 22 percent said the term limit should be 14 weeks, and 11.6 percent said it should be up to 22 weeks. Some 24 percent said women should be able to get an abortion regardless of the stage of pregnancy.

Men were more conservative by comparison on the matter, as only 8.8 percent said abortion should be allowed at all stages of pregnancy. Some 30.3 percent of men supporting abortion at will said the term limit sould be 14 weeks, 24.5 percent said for it should be 10 weeks, and 21.5 percent said it should be 22 weeks.