Grand Hyatt Seoul launches limited-edition Honeycomb Delight Cake

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils its signature dessert, the Honeycomb Delight Cake, at its premium bakery, The Deli. Made with freshly harvested Namsan Honey from the hotel’s Urban Bee Project, the cake reflects the hotel’s commitment to sustainability and urban biodiversity.

The cake features a delicate honey yogurt mousse, golden honey jelly and apricot compote, all inspired by the natural sweetness of city-grown honey. Designed to resemble honeycomb, it offers both visual charm and rich seasonal flavors.

Priced at 80,000 won, the Honeycomb Delight Cake is available in limited quantities at The Deli on the hotel lobby floor, while supplies of Namsan Honey last.

Hanwha Resort Pyeongchang serves up culinary getaway

Hanwha Resort Pyeongchang has launched the "Eat, Play in Pyeongchang" package, catering to the rising trend of culinary tourism. This package includes a one-night stay in a suite and a dining voucher for the resort’s Daegwallyeong Hanwoo restaurant, known for its premium Korean beef.

Guests can choose between two or four servings (sirloin and short rib, 200 grams each per two servings), all wet-aged for 15 days to enhance tenderness and flavor.

The restaurant offers a self-grill experience and family-friendly amenities. Pet-friendly rooms and pet meals are also available by reservation. The package starts at 212,000 won and is available through Dec. 30.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches happy hour at Akira Back, Charles H.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering two happy hour promotions. At Akira Back, the hotel’s modern Japanese restaurant, guests can enjoy one signature dish, such as tuna pizza, hanwoo taco or softshell crab roll, paired with wine, beer or a cocktail. This offer is available daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for 45,000 won per person.

Charles H., the hotel’s award-winning speakeasy bar, offers a choice of a signature or non-alcoholic cocktail with a curated dish, such as truffle arancini bites or hanwoo beef tartare. Available daily from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the price is 50,000 won per person.

Signiel Seoul offers Shine Muscat dessert

Signiel Seoul presents its "Taste of Autumn" package, combining a premium seasonal dessert with a high-end stay. The package includes one-night accommodation and one Shine Muscat bingsu, a fall-exclusive dessert crafted with Crisp Shine muscat grapes, lemon sherbet and snowflake ice.

Guests can enjoy the dessert at The Lounge on the 79th floor, guided by consulting from Michelin three-star chef Yannick Alleno, or via in-room dining. Reservations are available through the official Signiel Seoul website until Nov. 29, with stays valid through Nov. 30. The package starts from 617,100 won.

Walkerhill Hotel & Resort hosts pet festival

Walkerhill Hotel & Resort is hosting the premium pet festival Oh My VIP on Nov. 1 and 2 at Forest Park, offering a healing experience for dogs and their owners.

The event features agility sessions and body conditioning programs led by professional trainers, allowing pets and owners to bond through tailored activities. Guests can also enjoy a semi BBQ prepared by Walkerhill chefs, while dogs dine from a six-item gourmet wet food buffet. A live string quartet performance complements the forest setting for a relaxing atmosphere.

Each participant will receive a premium pet food pack from Wonderland. The program runs twice daily, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and costs 300,000 won per two people with one dog (under 10 kg). Reservations are available on the Walkerhill website.