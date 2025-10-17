"Tron: Ares"
(US)
Opened Oct. 8
Sci-Fi/Action
Directed by Joachim Ronning
A humanoid AI program (Jared Leto) breaks into the real world as tech companies race to extend its 29-minute survival limit, with programmer Eve Kim (Greta Lee) caught between corporate warfare and the program's awakening to human desires.
"Boss"
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 3
Action/Comedy
Directed by Ra Hee-chan
A mob boss's sudden death triggers a desperate competition among his potential successors (Jo Woo-jin, Jung Kyung-ho) to avoid inheriting the leadership position, each hoping to pursue their own dreams instead.
"One Battle After Another"
(US)
Opened Oct. 1
Action/Thriller
Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
An ex-revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) living in witness protection must protect his teenage daughter from a corrupt military officer (Sean Penn) hunting down former members of their defunct group.
"No Other Choice"
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 24
Comedy/Thriller
Directed by Park Chan-wook
After losing his job of 25 years, a former manager at a paper manufacturer (Lee Byung-hun) spirals into desperation and decides to murder his competition for a coveted position at a rival firm.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com