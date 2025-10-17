2025 Korean Heritage Media Art: A Spotlight on Heritage

The 2025 Korean Heritage Media Art: A Spotlight on Heritage is taking place across various heritage sites throughout South Korea and runs through Nov. 16.

This nationwide festival organized by the Korea Heritage Service, now in its fifth year, showcases Korea’s cultural heritage through immersive media art, reimagining historical landmarks with light, sound and projection. In Gunsan, the former Customs House highlights the city’s modern history, while Jinju Fortress presents a futuristic cityscape rooted in tradition. Additional installations appear in Goryeong, Jeju, Cheorwon and Tongyeong, enhancing the appeal of local heritage. At Tongdosa Temple in Yangsan and the Daereungwon in Gyeongju, interactive art experiences connect Korea’s past with the present.

Namwon Korean Heritage Night

Namwon Korean Heritage Night is being held in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, and continues through Sunday. This nighttime cultural festival celebrates the city's 1,000-year history through performances, lighting displays and interactive programs. Inspired by the romantic legend of "The Cowherd and the Weaver Girl," the event takes place near Gwanghallu Pavilion, once part of a Joseon-era government office. Visitors can enjoy illuminated heritage sites, traditional storytelling, music and hands-on experiences that blend Korea’s classical charm with modern creativity.

Jeongeup Gujulcho Festival

The 18th Jeongeup Gujulcho Festival will take place from Oct. 14-26 at Gujulcho Provincial Garden in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province. Held during the peak of autumn, the festival showcases Asia’s largest colony of Gujulcho flowers, covering 150,000 square meters of mountain forest. Visitors can enjoy a breathtaking sea of blossoms set against serene pine groves and crystal-clear streams. The festival features a wide range of programs including concerts, lectures, local product markets, craft workshops and photo contests. Paid activities include a flower train ride and ziplining above the scenic garden. Admission is 7,000 won for adults, 5,000 won for teens and 3,000 won for children.

Changdeokgung Yakdabang

Changdeokgung Yakdabang, the royal medicine tea room, is open to the public until Oct. 23, offering the opportunity to experience traditional Korean wellness inside the historic royal pharmacy of Changdeokgung Palace. Inspired by the Joseon era philosophy that food and medicine share the same origin, the program features a selection of royal desserts paired with herbal teas. Guests can choose between two dessert sets — Hobakran or Baeran — with delicacies such as candied bellflower root, pressed persimmons and jujube confections; and select a herbal tea: ginger and jujube, ginseng and goji berry, mint and cinnamon or omija. Tickets are priced at 15,000 won per person.

Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival

The Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival held in Hongseong County, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Oct. 20.

Korea’s top spot for autumn shrimp, Namdang Port, draws food lovers from across the country to savor the clean, rich flavor of daeha (giant shrimp). Festivalgoers can enjoy hands-on experiences like bare-handed shrimp catching and shrimp peeling contests, as well as live performances.

Cultural shows, singing contests and a vibrant night market add to the festive atmosphere. The festival also offers stunning sunset views and water fountain shows, making it a must-visit event this fall.