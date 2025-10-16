Le Sserafim will participate in Countdown Japan 25/26, agency Source Music announced Thursday.

The group is invited to perform at one of Japan's largest year-end music festivals, which runs Dec. 27-31.

The five members will be returning to stages in Japan barely a month after their two Tokyo performances. The Tokyo concerts, encore shows for their "Easy Crazy Hot" international tour, will also mark the group's debut at Tokyo Dome.

On Oct. 24, Le Sserafim will bring out its first single album, “Spaghetti.” The new release comes about seven months after its fifth EP, “Hot,” which achieved gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan in July. The mini album is the group's fourth consecutive album published in Korea to do so.