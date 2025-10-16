Miyeon of I-dle is set to bring out a solo album next month, according to a local media report Wednesday.

It would come approximately 3 1/2 years after her first solo EP “My.” She was the third member of the group, after Soyeon and Yuqi, to release a solo set. The album's main track, “Drive,” earned her a trophy from a television music chart show.

This year, she added two solo digital singles, “Glow Up” and “Sky Walking."

Ahead of the new album, the group will hold two shows in Kobe this weekend as part of the group’s first Japan tour. The two-city trip began the day after the release of the quintet’s EP “I-dle,” its first album in the country in five years.