Teddy’s first girl group returns with mature concept amid growing pressure to prove value

Rookie girl group Meovv of The Black Label returned Tuesday with a new digital single, “Burning Up,” just five months after its debut EP, “My Eyes Open Vvide.”

Entering a second year of activities after debuting in September 2024, Meovv now faces a pivotal test — shedding its rookie status and proving its commercial strength. With The Black Label preparing for an initial public offering in the near future, the performance of its artists, particularly co-founder and producer Teddy’s first girl group, carries heightened significance.

The new single “Burning Up” highlights a hipper, more mature image, marking a shift away from the group’s earlier Y2K-inspired teen pop style. According to the label, the digital single embodies “a new artistic direction.” A teaser featuring snippets of the song and choreography has so far drawn positive early feedback from fans.

Formed by esteemed producer Teddy, who previously masterminded hits for YG Entertainment megagroups like 2NE1 and Blackpink, Meovv debuted with high expectations. Over the past year, the group has experimented with genres ranging from hip-hop to R&B through three promotional rounds. Despite its pedigree, Meovv has yet to gain significant traction at home or abroad.

“There still isn’t a clear leader among fifth-generation K-pop groups,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun. “As Meovv enters its second year, now is the crucial moment to define its identity and make a lasting impression on both domestic and global fans.”

The group’s position has become more precarious following the rise of All Day Project, a co-ed group on the same label that debuted in June and has since achieved notable success. Their debut tracks “Famous” and “Wicked” continue to perform strongly on streaming charts, while response to Meovv has remained relatively subdued.

Meanwhile, The Black Label's influence in the K-pop market is on a steady rise. The success of All Day Project and global recognition for Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters,” for which some of the tracks were produced by the label's songwriters, have strengthened its market presence.

“The Black Label is in a strong upward phase and Meovv must capitalize on that momentum,” Lim added.

“Singer-songwriter Ejae, who wrote the hit ‘Golden’ for the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack, recently mentioned the label on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' drawing global attention to Teddy — this is the time for Meovv to step up as his representative girl group.”

For The Black Label, Meovv’s success is now more than a musical goal — it is a business imperative. As the company prepares for an IPO, the performance of its artists will play a key role in shaping investor confidence. Failure to deliver a hit this time could weigh on perceptions of the label’s growth potential.

Narin said the group poured everything into the new single.

“Our passion for this comeback is stronger and more earnest than ever. Over the past five months, we’ve taken time to reset ourselves in every way, reaffirming our goals and determination as a team,” she said in a press release on Tuesday.