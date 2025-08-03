Hit producer behind Netflix animated film’s original sound track returns with “Cha Cha Cha”

Vince, a singer-songwriter and producer under The Black Label, is set to unveil a new single titled “Cha Cha Cha” on Aug. 18, the label announced Saturday. The digital release marks his return as a singer, nearly one year and nine months since his debut EP “The Drive” released in November 2023.

Blending hip-hop and R&B with an upbeat Latin cha-cha rhythm, “Cha Cha Cha” features a guest appearance by none other than iconic K-pop idol and member of Big Bang, G-Dragon. The track is expected to channel a breezy, summer-night vibe, showing a fresh side of Vince that contrasts from previous moody and bass-heavy works like “UUU,” “Emergency” and “Everyday.”

Before stepping into the spotlight as a singer, Vince — formerly known as Joe Rhee — was already a respected name behind the scenes in K-pop. His production and songwriting credits include K-pop hits such as G-Dragon’s “Superstar,” Sunmi’s “Gashina,” Taeyang’s “Wake Me Up,” iKON’s “Killing Me” and Winner’s “Ah Yeah.” In recent years, he has continued shaping K-pop’s sonic landscape by producing for Jeon Somi, Meovv and the AllDay Project.

His reach also recently extended to global audiences through Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” for which he co-wrote and composed “Soda Pop” for fictional boy band Saja Boys — a breakout fan favorite — and composed the track “Your Idol.”

Meanwhile, Vince made his official debut as an artist under The Black Label in October 2019.