Music from K-pop-themed film scores highest-charting debut for soundtracks on Billboard 200

The soundtrack to the global Netflix animation hit "K-pop Demon Hunters" is making major waves on music charts worldwide.

As of Wednesday, two songs from the film — “Your Idol” and “Golden” — are currently ranked on Billboard’s Hot 100, landing at No. 77 and No. 81, respectively.

The album also scored the highest-charting debut for a soundtrack in 2025 on the Billboard 200, opening at No. 8. It marks the first soundtrack to debut in the top 10 since the "Wicked" film soundtrack bowed at No. 2 on the chart for Dec. 7, 2024.

The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the US, combining sales, streaming and radio airplay data, while Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the US based on combined sales of physical and digital albums, streaming data and track-equivalent album sales.

On Spotify, every track from "K-pop Demon Hunters" broke into the platform’s Top 100. The standout single “Golden,” performed by the film’s fictional girl group Huntrix, surpassed 3 million global streams in a single day.

In South Korea, the response has been equally robust. Upon release, all tracks from the film charted within the top 100 on Melon’s international chart.

"As the film itself centers around K-pop as a major theme, its soundtrack fully captures the unique energy and charm of the genre. Enhanced through collaborations with top-tier K-pop artists such as Twice, The Black Label and Teddy, the soundtrack maximizes its quality and, when paired with the film’s dazzling performances, delivers a delightful auditory experience for viewers and listeners alike," said an official from Universal Music Group, which distributed the album, via a press release.

Twice members Jungyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung participated in the tracks “Takedown” and “Golden” by Huntrix, while producers from The Black Label were behind “Golden,” “How It’s Done,” “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol.”

"K-pop Demon Hunters" follows Huntrix, a chart-topping K-pop girl group who moonlight as demon hunters. Their latest battle pits them against the Saja Boys, supernatural villains disguised as a K-pop boy band.

The Sony Pictures Animation feature directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, which premiered June 20 on Netflix, has since gone viral and currently holds the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s global Top 10 chart for English-language films, as of Wednesday.