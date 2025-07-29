From 'KPop Demon Hunters' original soundtrack hits to Blackpink’s chart-topping comeback, powerhouse label redefines artist-led K-pop

The Black Label, founded by legendary K-pop producer Teddy, has quietly — and now quite boldly — become one of the most influential labels in South Korea’s music industry.

Launched as a subsidiary under YG Entertainment, The Black Label was spun off in 2020 and now operates independently, with the former mother company remaining a key shareholder.

Since then, it has grown into a creative powerhouse, driving some of the year’s most talked-about projects — including multiple original tracks for "KPop Demon Hunters," the debut of coed group AllDay Project and Blackpink’s latest chart-topping single, “Jump.”

Industry insiders point to three main reasons behind the label’s recent string of high-profile achievements: Teddy’s artist-first creative leadership, a streamlined production model and impeccable timing.

Teddy's autonomous leadership, artist-centered vision

At the heart of The Black Label’s identity is Teddy himself, the former 1TYM rapper-turned-producer who built the sonic blueprint for K-pop’s global wave. From Big Bang and 2NE1 to Blackpink, his unique musical awareness helped define generations of chart-toppers. Billboard named him one of the “Top 50 Producers of the 21st Century” in 2021.

What sets Teddy apart, insiders say, is his refusal to force conformity.

Instead of standardizing choreography or vocal style, he encourages individuality — letting each artist's personality lead the performance. He avoids rigid training systems, a rarity in K-pop’s manual-heavy idol development.

That mindset has led to unexpected breakthroughs such as AllDay Project, a bold return of the coed group format, once considered outdated in the K-pop industry.

AllDay Project debuted in June, becoming the first major mixed-gender idol group since KARD debuted eight years ago. Their first single, “Famous,” shot to No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100 chart just four days after release, and within 10 days, the group claimed its first music show win on Mnet’s M Countdown.

The label says there was no specific agenda behind launching a coed group. It was simply the kind of team they had always envisioned, and one that aligned with The Black Label’s broader musical philosophy.

“We’re not confined to just K-pop,” a label insider said. “Teddy doesn’t like being boxed in.”

Lean, focused production model

Unlike major entertainment conglomerates that juggle massive trainee rosters and dozens of groups, The Black Label is a boutique operation. It invests heavily in a small number of artists, with a custom-tailored strategy for each.

That approach is paying off.

Alongside Teddy, producers such as Kush, 24, Vince and Danny Chung have emerged as critical players. They were behind the original soundtrack for Netflix’s animated hit, “KPop Demon Hunters.” The film’s breakout anthem “Golden,” sung by fictional girl group Huntrix, soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, Tuesday, from No. 4 — the highest position for any Korean song from an animated film.

The movie’s original soundtrack also features other viral tracks — “How It’s Done” by Huntrix, as well as “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” by the supernatural boy band Saja Boyz — crafted by The Black Label’s in-house team.

The Black Label's producers were also central to Blackpink’s long-awaited return earlier this month. The girl group’s new single, “Jump,” released on July 11, surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify on Tuesday, and debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, proving the group’s global staying power.

Timing — and years of preparation

Another factor behind The Black Label’s recent momentum is patience.

Nearly five years have passed since the label transitioned from a YG subsidiary to an independent YG Entertainment-associated company. That gave it time to build — slowly and deliberately — its own roster, style and strategy. Teddy holds a 42 percent stake in the company while YG is the company's third-largest shareholder.

“It takes five to six years to scout trainees, train them and get them ready to debut,” said a former YG executive on Tuesday. “The Black Label was in that building phase for years. Now, it’s finally bearing fruit. Teddy’s creative vision, which he couldn’t fully explore within YG, is now taking shape.”

In late 2022, The Black Label appointed new CEO Jung Kyung-in to helm its business operations, freeing Teddy to focus entirely on production. Since then, the label’s output has accelerated — but with the same commitment to quality over quantity.

“Teddy has stayed at the forefront of trends longer than almost any other K-pop producer,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun. “He’s worked as a rapper, songwriter and producer for nearly 30 years, and that experience has honed his instincts. He’s sat through song camps and A&R processes and knows exactly what works — both in Korea and overseas.”