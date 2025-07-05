Soundtracks of 'K-pop Demon Hunters' rises on global charts

Saja Boys, a fictional boy band from Netflix’s K-pop animation “K-pop Demon Hunters,” has topped the US Spotify chart.

According to Spotify on Saturday, “Your Idol,” performed by Saja Boys for the film’s original soundtrack, reached No. 1 on the platform’s Daily Top Songs chart in the US.

Only three K-pop tracks have previously reached the top spot on Spotify’s US chart: BTS Jungkook’s “Seven,” BTS Jimin’s “Who,” and Blackpink Rose’s “APT.”

Other tracks from “K-pop Demon Hunters” are also climbing the US Spotify charts, with “Golden” landing at No. 2, “How It’s Done” at No. 8, and “Soda Pop” at No. 10.

On Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart, “Golden” ranked at No. 3, while “Your Idol” placed at No. 7 as of 2:45 p.m. Korean time. Five other tracks from the album also entered the Global Top 50.

The “K-pop Demon Hunters” soundtrack album also entered the Billboard 200 at No. 8, while tracks including “Your Idol” and “Golden” have charted on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The film follows a popular girl group, Huntrix, as they fight to protect the human world from demons while competing with Saja Boys, a boy band born in the demon realm, with both groups gradually revealing their true identities. In the soundtrack, “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” are performed by Saja Boys, while “Golden” and “How It’s Done” are Huntiix’s tracks.

The OST features a strong K-pop flavor, backed by an impressive lineup of producers who have shaped the global K-pop scene. Kush and Vince from The Black Label, led by star producer Teddy, known for his work with Big Bang and Blackpink, participated in the album.