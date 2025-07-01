Challenging industry norms, group bets on streaming, global tours over romantic fan appeal

For more than a decade, mixed-gender groups have struggled to find success in the K-pop industry. The last major breakthrough was Koyote, which rose to fame in the early 2000s and remains active today. While DSP Media’s KARD has kept the concept alive in recent years, the group has not seen major commercial success, largely due to one key reason: It has not been able to offer fans the kind of pseudo-romantic fantasy that tends to fuel K-pop fandoms.

As Hybe Chair Bang Si-hyuk — the mastermind behind BTS — once said, K-pop’s explosive global growth over the past decade has been driven by "superfans" who are intensely loyal and emotionally engaged.

It is widely understood in the industry that women make up the majority of paying K-pop fans. This demographic trend gives boy bands an edge in sales, as they tend to outperform girl groups in physical album sales and concert ticket revenues. Simulating a romantic bond with fans has become a core marketing tactic: Idols livestream frequently and send personal messages through fandom platforms like Weverse to maintain that connection.

“In K-pop, it’s incredibly important to stir emotions like pseudo-romance or girl crush,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun. “With coed groups, fans may speculate about members dating each other, which is considered taboo in the K-pop scene. That’s why Allday Project appears to be targeting the global market more than the domestic one — perhaps sensing an opportunity for coed acts abroad.”

A former executive at a major K-pop agency echoed this sentiment, adding that Allday Project is likely focused on international touring rather than physical album sales.

“Coed groups won’t sell as many albums. Their music needs to stand out on streaming platforms,” the official said. “Even if album sales are weak, strong musical identity and recognition overseas can lead to solid concert ticket sales.”

The source also noted the group’s age makeup: “Why do you think all the members are adults, with the oldest debuting at 23? It’s intentional — they’re aiming for a mature, global audience.”

Breaking away from easy listening

In line with this global-first strategy, Allday Project has also broken away from the "easy listening" trend that has dominated K-pop over the last two to three years. Their latest single, “Famous,” released last month, features heavy synthesizer basslines and guitar riffs layered over danceable beats, while the rap flows and melodic lines bring a sense of urgency and edge.

“Famous” stormed onto domestic streaming charts within hours of its release. Premiering as a music video first, the track entered Melon’s Top 100 at No. 9 within six hours, eventually climbing to No. 1. The group’s follow-up, “Wicked,” debuted at No. 63 on the same chart and reached No. 2 on Vibe’s real-time trending chart, signaling impressive digital power for a rookie group.

The group’s international momentum is also picking up.

“Wicked” was released in two versions, and its “Movie Set” edition ranked No. 6 on YouTube’s trending chart in the US. On Spotify, “Famous” has racked up over 900,000 streams, while “Wicked” has surpassed 400,000.

Lim says the group could appeal to audiences who are more drawn to music and performance than mere idol-fan dynamics.

“There’s potential here to spark a buzz among listeners who aren’t already part of boy or girl group fandoms,” he said. “Allday Project could offer something fresh as a coed group in today’s oversaturated K-pop landscape.”