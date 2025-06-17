Allday Project’s predebut music video “Famous” hits 2.5 million views in 16 hours, tops YouTube Korea trending charts

Allday Project, the first coed K-pop group to debut under renowned producer Teddy Park’s The Black Label, is turning heads across the industry — not just for being the industry's first mixed-gender group in eight years since DSP Media’s Kard, but for the star-studded resumes and diverse backgrounds of its members.

Just 16 hours after releasing the prerelease music video for “Famous” on Monday, the clip surpassed 2.5 million views on YouTube. It also secured the No. 1 spot on YouTube Korea’s Trending chart, overtaking aespa’s “Dirty Work (Performance)” and Plave’s “Hide and Seek,” which ranked No. 2 and No. 3. Globally, the video reached No. 4 on YouTube’s US Trending chart and No. 5 in Brazil, demonstrating its international resonance among K-pop fans.

The slick cyberpunk visuals of the music video — where spinning accelerates toward the center to express a rising, untouchable energy — play a part in drawing viewers. But much of the buzz stems from the viral interest surrounding the individual members, even before their official debut next week.

One reason for the group’s spotlight is the presence of Annie, or Moon Seo-yoon, who is the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group chairwoman Lee Myung-hee and the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Group president Chung Yoo-kyung.

Annie, 23, opened up about her decision to pursue a K-pop career against her family’s wishes in a debut documentary released on the group’s official YouTube channel on June 13 — a revelation that made headlines both in Korea and internationally.

Another standout member is Youngseo, 19, once confirmed as part of the final lineup for Illit on the television survival show “R U Next?” in 2023. However, just before her debut, she parted ways with Belift Lab, the agency behind Illit, sparking multiple rumors about her next steps, now culminating in her debut with Allday Project.

The third female member, Bailey, 21, is already known in the K-pop scene as a choreographer.

She began working professionally at the age of 14 in the US and has choreographed routines for Red Velvet’s “Psycho,” Lisa’s “Money” and Taeyang’s “Vibe.” Her experience includes being a backup dancer for Janet Jackson — further solidifying her credibility.

Among the two male members, Woochan is arguably the more familiar name.

He appeared on Mnet’s “Show Me the Money 6” in 2017 at just 12 years old, making him the show’s youngest-ever contestant and finalist. In 2019, he debuted as a soloist with the single “Reality Check Time,” showing musical depth beyond his years. He was also once rumored to be part of Big Hit Music’s next boy group lineup — the agency behind BTS — but the debut ultimately fell through.

The final member, Tarzzan, 22, is already known in fashion and music circles as a model. Since 2022, he has appeared in music videos like I-dle’s “I Do” and NewJeans’ “Supernatural,” while gracing the pages of various fashion magazines.

Allday Project is set to officially debut on June 23, with their debut single “Famous” and the main track “Wicked.”