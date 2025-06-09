Shinsegae heiress, former Illit member and former Big Hit Music traniee to debut as AllDay Project

A Shinsegae scion's long-rumored debut in the K-pop scene has been confirmed, with Moon Seo-yoon, the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Group president Chung Yoo-kyung, revealed as a member of an upcoming co-ed K-pop group.

On Monday, The Black Label unveiled teaser photos and member profiles for AllDay Project, confirming the group’s debut date as June 23. The five-member act includes Moon, referred to as Annie, alongside former Illit member Youngseo, former BigHit Music trainee Woochan, renowned dancer and choreographer Bailey, and model Tarzzan.

Annie, a student at Columbia University, is the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group chair Lee Myung-hee. Rumors of her potential idol debut have circulated since last year, drawing considerable public attention.

AllDay Project marks The Black Label’s second idol group following Meovv, and is produced by Teddy, the label’s founder and chief producer. Diverse teaser content will be gradually released in the lead-up to the group's debut date.