A five-member act named Allday Project is slated to debut on June 23 under The Black Label, the agency announced Monday.

The quintet will comprise two male and three female members — including Youngseo and Annie.

Youngseo had been expected to debut in girl group Illit when she claimed the No. 2 spot on K-pop competition show “R U Next?” through which the group was formed. However, she parted ways with agency Belift Lab and Illit debuted with five members.

Annie, meanwhile, is the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Chairperson Chung Yoo-kyung and the granddaughter of the group's Chair Lee Myung-hee. She is a Columbia grad whose real name is Moon Seo-yoon, and has been training under Teddy Park, the CEO of The Black Label known as a main producer behind Blackpink, since last year.

The mixed-gender band opened a social media account on Monday and will put out a series of teasers leading up to its debut.