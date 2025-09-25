Girl group Meovv is poised to return in October, according to a local media report and confirmed by The Black Label on Thursday.

The quintet will be putting out its first album in five months, following its EP “My Eyes Open Vvide.”

Since its much-hyped debut a year ago, the group has released two physical singles and a mini album. It marked its official debut in Japan in July with the digital single “Me Me Me.”

With “Hands Up,” prerelease and one of the two main tracks from the first EP, the fivesome came in first place twice on television music chart shows. The single gained momentum from a series of dance challenges and rose to No. 14 on Melon’s Top 100 chart, the largest in Korea, in July.