Appointment signifies Korean medical aesthetics firm’s US-centered global expansion

Hugel on Monday announced the appointment of its new global CEO Carrie Strom as the Korean medical aesthetics firm looks to accelerate global expansion with a specific emphasis on the United States.

Strom brings about 25 years of experience in the international pharmaceutical and medical aesthetics industry. As a senior vice president at AbbVie (previously Allergan), she led the global Allergan Aesthetics unit from May 2020 to February this year. Serving various roles at AbbVie since 2011, she oversaw a $5 billion portfolio that included flagship brands such as Botox and Juvederm in over 50 countries.

Before her tenure at AbbVie, Strom worked at Pfizer for 11 years as a marketing director and sales representative.

“Hugel offers market-leading aesthetic products driven by science and the highest quality, which have always been grounded in Korean beauty standards,” said Strom.

“My priority is to build on Hugel's leadership in South Korea and transform it into a global aesthetics powerhouse, raising the bar for how we serve customers and patients around the world."

The appointment follows the naming of Daniel Chang, a former CEO of Boryung Pharmaceutical, as the new CEO of Hugel last month, marking the company’s dual-leadership structure aimed at reinforcing its domestic and overseas business operations.

Hugel currently exports its botulinum toxin and dermal filler products to 69 and 53 countries, respectively. In particular, the company entered the world’s biggest toxin market after obtaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its botulinum toxin product, Letybo, in both 50-unit and 100-unit doses last year.