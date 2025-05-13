Hugel Inc., a Korean medical aesthetics company, announced Tuesday that it hosted a launch event for its botulinum toxin product Botulax in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking its second official debut in the Middle East following Kuwait.

Held aboard the Desert Rose Yacht on Friday, the event attracted approximately 180 local dermatologists and plastic surgeons, earning praise for its unique venue and premium presentation.

Under the slogan “Your Next Move,” the launch signals Hugel’s strategic expansion into the region. Welcoming remarks were delivered by Medica Group CEO Andre Daoud and Hugel Vice President Ji Seung-uk.

With the support of regional partner Medica Group, Hugel plans to accelerate its Middle East expansion by combining high-quality products with tailored marketing strategies.

“This event marks the beginning of our full-scale entry into the region,” a Hugel representative said. “We are confident that Botulax will set a new standard in the regional aesthetics market.”