Lee vows diplomatic actions after death of 22-year-old S. Korean student in Cambodia raises travel safety concerns

The South Korean government has pledged stronger diplomatic and security measures to protect its citizens in Cambodia amid a surge in reported kidnappings and forced labor cases, including the recent death of a 22-year-old Korean student who was tortured after being lured by a fake job offer.

President Lee Jae Myung has ordered to "go all out in terms of diplomacy to safeguard South Koreans from crimes in Cambodia," according to the presidential office on Saturday night. It added that the Foreign Ministry sought the Cambodian government's cooperation and is poised to "take additional measures if necessary," without elaborating.

This followed the government's measure to impose a special travel advisory on Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, effective at 9 p.m. Friday.

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul also urged South Koreans not to be duped into fake job advertisements from Cambodia that promise unrealistically high-paying jobs, as victims have fallen prey to kidnapping for ransom or forced involvement in scamming activities.

This comes amid a series of reports of South Koreans being kidnapped, discovered and rescued from Cambodia.

In the latest incident, two South Koreans were discovered in Sihanoukville in southwestern Cambodia and rescued by the local police in early October. The victims reported being threatened, beaten and forced to take part in a scamming operation.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, said on his Facebook page Saturday that two Korean nationals were rescued from Cambodia thanks to the joint effort by the victims' family, the government and his office.

Park also revealed that his office had played a role in rescuing 14 Korean nationals from Cambodia near the Cambodian city of Kampot in August, where a body discovered during the rescue operation was later identified as a Korean student surnamed Park.

While there are ongoing talks over the repatriation of Park's body, the South Korean police are reportedly looking to carry out an autopsy later this month, together with the local authorities, before the repatriation process moves on. The victim was found dead a month after he flew to Cambodia and was kidnapped for ransom, and the cause of death was identified as cardiac arrest after torture.

Later on Sunday, Park said in a notice to reporters that he would raise the issue in the parliament's upcoming regular audit on the government's performance.

Describing the Cambodian authorities' stance that a photo or a video of the victim being kidnapped must be presented to initiate rescue operations, Park said Sunday he would call for state-level response measures during the parliament's audit.

Earlier on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement that such a principle appears to have taken root, as there were cases where victims inside scamming compounds wished to remain there and denied being kidnapped. The ministry added that the government has asked Cambodian authorities to initiate rescue operations with minimal requirements, such as the victims’ basic personal information and the locations where they are believed to be held.

The main opposition People Power Party also called for an all-out response to deal with the kidnapping cases in Cambodia.

"Instead of relying on diplomatic channels, South Korea should dispatch police officers and seek to cooperate with Interpol and local law enforcement authorities," read the statement by People Power Party spokesperson Cho Yong-sool.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have shed light on the sharp surge in the number of reports of South Koreans being kidnapped in Cambodia.

According to Rep. Kim Gunn of the main opposition People Power Party, the government received 330 reports of abduction in Cambodia from January to August, up from 220 such reports in 2024. The figures sharply contrast with two abduction reports in 2021, 11 in 2022 and 21 in 2023.

As of June, Amnesty International estimated that at least 53 scamming compounds exist across Cambodia. It claimed that the Cambodian authorities have failed to crack down on such facilities and subsequently allowed those compounds to continue operating.