K-pop act performs in Tacoma before heading to LA, Austin, Miami, Washington on US leg of world tour

Seventeen kicked off the US leg of its world tour under the banner of "New_" at the Tacoma Dome south of Seattle on Saturday, launching a run of nine shows that will also take the group to the metro areas of Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, Miami and Washington.

Before arriving in the US, the boy band drew a combined 126,600 concertgoers across four shows in Incheon and Hong Kong. The group opened the tour at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium last month, performing before some 54,000 fans, followed by two sold-out shows at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium, the city’s largest concert venue, which drew 72,600 attendees.

The "New_" world tour — symbolizing new challenges and limitless potential — marks the first time all active Seventeen members have also done their own solo performances since their debut. Following the concert near Seattle, Seventeen is to perform at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 16-17, Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21-22 and Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, in the Miami metropolitan area, on Oct. 26-27, before wrapping up at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital Washington on Oct. 29-30.

“We are grateful for the warm support from local Carats (Seventeen’s fandom), which made it possible to hold a North American tour for the second consecutive year,” Pledis Entertainment said. “Through the concerts and the ‘Seventeen the City LA’ events, we hope fans and artists can connect even more closely.”

Coinciding with the US tour, Seventeen the City LA was launched on Saturday to celebrate the group’s return to the city with the largest Korean population in the country. Expanded in partnership with Airbnb, this year’s program features Seventeen-themed Airbnb Originals, including K-beauty workshops, K-pop choreography classes and a DJ party set to the group’s music.

A pop-up store called Seventeen on Complex offers official merchandise exclusive to the LA event. Universal Studios Hollywood will host a sing-along party, while the Santa Monica Pier’s Ferris wheel will be illuminated with Seventeen and Carat logos, turning parts of the city into a “Seventeen map.”

After completing the North American leg of the world tour, Seventeen will continue to Japan, where the group will perform at four major domes in November and December.