Woozi of Seventeen entered basic military training camp, his agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.

He will serve his mandatory military duty as an active member of the Army, as will Hoshi, who enlists Tuesday.

The two were spotted with shaved hair in the audience Sunday at the band’s concert in Incheon, which kicked off its world tour “New_.” Junghan and Wonwoo, who enlisted in September last year and in April, respectively, were also caught on camera cheering for the nine members on stage.

Hoshi and Woozi dropped the three-track physical single “Beam” in March as a subunit and had live shows in three cities in Korea, as well as Taipei and Yokohama, Japan, between July and August.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will head to Hong Kong for the next stage of the tour and hit the largest concert venue there on Sept. 27-28.