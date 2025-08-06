Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang is leveraging the global popularity of K-pop sensation Seventeen to boost its flagship brand Bibigo, drawing major attention at KCON LA 2025.

As global brand ambassadors for Bibigo, the 13-member boy band was the highlight of Bibigo’s largest-ever booth — triple the size of previous years — helping the company deliver an immersive K-food experience tailored to global fans.

The booth, decorated with photos of Seventeen members and the band's signature green, was a magnet for young visitors, many of whom posted selfies with Bibigo dumplings and joined TikTok challenges inspired by the band.

The event took place from Friday through Sunday at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center, where KCON — the world’s largest K-pop festival — gathered fans from across the globe.

Throughout the three-day festival, Bibigo handed out over 30,000 servings of Korean dishes, including mini dumplings and bibimbap. A limited-edition “Seventeen x Bibigo” product line also debuted at the booth.

“Since Bibigo first joined KCON in 2013, K-food has evolved from a novelty to a part of daily life,” said Stephan Czypionka, global chief marketing officer at CJ CheilJedang. “We will continue to lead the global expansion of Korean food and culture.”

CJ CheilJedang has seen double-digit annual growth since Bibigo dumplings first surpassed 1 trillion won ($720 million) in global sales in 2020. In the US, the brand claimed a 41 percent share of the business-to-consumer frozen dumpling market last year.

Bibigo plans to roll out more Seventeen collaborations across the US and Asia throughout the year, reinforcing its drive to for Korean food to be a global staple.