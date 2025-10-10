Sono International, Tway Air lift off on exclusive promotion

Sono International and Tway Air jointly offer exclusive discounts for travelers this fall.

Throughout October, guests who book rooms via the Sono Hotels & Resorts website will receive a special coupon for discounted Tway Air domestic flights valid until Dec. 23. Meanwhile, T’way Air passengers can receive up to 15 percent off stays at six Sono properties by submitting flight details on Tway’s events page, valid for bookings made between Oct. 10 and Nov. 30.

Additional perks at Sono Moon Haeundae in Busan include 30 percent off breakfast, complimentary lounge drinks and weekday late checkout for Gimpo–Busan ticket holders, available through Feb. 28, 2026.

Four Points by Sheraton Josun announces autumn packages

Four Points by Sheraton Josun, Seoul Station and Myeongdong have introduced seasonal autumn packages perfect for city getaways.

At Seoul Station, the Amber Tea Stay package includes a night in a high-floor room with two fall-inspired milk tea options at the 19th-floor MV Lounge. Guests can also opt for the Amber Morning Stay, which adds breakfast for two at The Eatery buffet. Prices start at 211,750 won.

Four Points Myeongdong offers The Flavor of Persimmon through Oct. 31, featuring a night in a superior room and two seasonal drinks at the Lounge & Bar. Package prices start at 237,160 won.

Paris Bar at Grand Hyatt Seoul launches exclusive Black Sheep Society

Paris Bar at Grand Hyatt Seoul has unveiled its premium Black Sheep Society membership program. This invitation-only club is granted to guests who purchase bottles worth over 1 million won in a single visit, offering two tiers: White Sheep (1 million won, valid for two months) and Black Sheep (2 million won, valid for three months).

Members receive exclusive benefits, including welcome snacks, signature cocktails, personalized pairings, complimentary mixers and bottle storage. High-tier members also enjoy table reservations and enhanced services for a more private and refined experience.

Paris Bar operates from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily, closed on Tuesdays.

Kensington Hotel Yeouido introduces Nights of Seoul

Kensington Hotel Yeouido, operated by E-Land Park, has introduced its Nights of Seoul package, combining a relaxing hotel stay with a scenic Han River cruise.

Available through Nov. 30, the package for two includes breakfast, tickets for the E-Cruise Moonlight Music Cruise and Kensington’s signature craft beer with fried squid. Guests can unwind with skyline views from their room before boarding the evening cruise, which features live music and sights like the Banpo Bridge and Moonlight Rainbow Fountain. Cruises depart daily at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

With prices starting at 189,900 won, the package is ideal for travelers seeking a memorable fall night in Seoul.

Parnas Hotel Seoul hosts 3-star Michelin Hyotei for kaiseki experience

Parnas Hotel is partnering with Hyotei for its first culinary collaboration in Korea, Oct. 23-26.

Chef Takahashi Yoshihiro, the 15th-generation owner of the legendary Kyoto restaurant that has held three Michelin stars for 16 years, will present an exclusive tasting menu. Founded over 450 years ago, Hyotei blends traditional kaiseki philosophy with modern culinary artistry.

The event marks the first anniversary of Japanese restaurant Hinotsuki and reflects Parnas Hotel’s growing reputation, having welcomed 14 Michelin stars within a year. The six dining sessions are priced at 380,000 won for lunch and 480,000 won for dinner.

A premium beverage pairing, featuring Dom Perignon Brut and Chateau d’Yquem, is also available.