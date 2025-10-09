ODD Atelier, the agency founded by Blackpink’s Jennie, announced Thursday the release of a new Korean font, Zen Serif, in celebration of Hangeul Day.

“Through projects like Zen and the city of Seoul, Jennie has come to represent an artist who is both deeply rooted in Korea and universally global,” the agency said. “At the heart of this journey is her enduring pride in Korea and in Hangeul.”

Drawing a parallel to King Sejong’s creation of Hangeul, the agency added, “Just as King Sejong designed Hangeul so that everyone could easily learn and write, Jennie carries on that spirit by sharing its beauty and value with fans around the world. We hope more people will come to appreciate Hangeul as something both practical and beautiful in their daily lives.”

The Hangeul font of Zen Serif, which combines traditional aesthetics with modern design, is available for free download and use, according to the agency.